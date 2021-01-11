UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More COVID-19 Patients Died In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Three more COVID-19 patients died in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Three more patients of coronavirus on Monday lost their lives in Hazara division where the death toll increased to 242.

According to health department statistics, 109011 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in Hazra division, 94007 were tested negative, 8457 were confirmed with COVID-19 in eight districts of the region.

The death toll caused by the Coronavirus has reached 242 in Hazara division where, 139 people have died in district Abbottabad.

In district Abbottabad total number of COVID-19 patients was 3174 while 2934 patients have recovered, the total number of active coronavirus cases were 103 while 139 people have lost their lives.

The health department has conducted 33684 Coronavirus tests in district Abbottabad, 29204 were negative, 3174 were positive and the results of 731 is still awaited.

District administration has screened 171 educational institutions where 10478 coronavirus tests were conducted, 567 positive cases were reported from educational institutions, 2737 teachers and 7741 students were also screened.

In the Hazara division, total number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus has reached 242 where the share of district Abbottabad was 139, Mansehra 41, Battagram 18, Haripur 44.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Died Mansehra Haripur From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

17 minutes ago

Israelis Aged 55, Over to Begin Receiving Vaccines ..

17 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 69,114 in ..

17 minutes ago

China's Changchun reports 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 ..

17 minutes ago

Uganda to host international badminton championshi ..

17 minutes ago

11 booked over power theft in sargodha

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.