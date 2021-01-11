Three more COVID-19 patients died in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Three more patients of coronavirus on Monday lost their lives in Hazara division where the death toll increased to 242.

According to health department statistics, 109011 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in Hazra division, 94007 were tested negative, 8457 were confirmed with COVID-19 in eight districts of the region.

The death toll caused by the Coronavirus has reached 242 in Hazara division where, 139 people have died in district Abbottabad.

In district Abbottabad total number of COVID-19 patients was 3174 while 2934 patients have recovered, the total number of active coronavirus cases were 103 while 139 people have lost their lives.

The health department has conducted 33684 Coronavirus tests in district Abbottabad, 29204 were negative, 3174 were positive and the results of 731 is still awaited.

District administration has screened 171 educational institutions where 10478 coronavirus tests were conducted, 567 positive cases were reported from educational institutions, 2737 teachers and 7741 students were also screened.

In the Hazara division, total number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus has reached 242 where the share of district Abbottabad was 139, Mansehra 41, Battagram 18, Haripur 44.