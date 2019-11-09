UrduPoint.com
Three More Dengue Cases Admitted In DHQ

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:56 PM

Three more dengue cases admitted in DHQ

Three more cases of positive dengue virus have been diagnosed here in the district and total number of cases has been reached to 172 during current year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Three more cases of positive dengue virus have been diagnosed here in the district and total number of cases has been reached to 172 during current year.

The official of District Headquarter teaching hospital told APP here Saturday that three new cases have been shifted from other areas including Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Under treatment patients were being provided best medical facilities at the DHQ while no death cases were reported here til date, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner was monitoring the anti dengue efforts and also issued directions for implementation of government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard, the focal person for dengue, Dr Tariq Hassan said.

The surveillance teams were making all out efforts to eliminate dengue larva while strict directions have been issued by the district government to counter dengue causes in the area, he added.

