Three more development projects to be implemented at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Three more development projects including Pak-Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), National Center for Genome Editing (NCGE) and Agri. Mechanization Project worth Rs. 2.5 billion have been approved for implementation at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad with effect from FY 2021-22 by CDWP, DDWP and PDWP respectively.

According to a UAF press release, it was revealed at budget meeting of the UAF that was chaired by Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill while Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri inquired the different financial related issues of the different departments. The house applauded the efforts made by Director Planning & Development Irfan Abbas in this regard.

Umar Saeed said that that all possible measures are being taken to address the problems of the campus community.

He added that the university transportation vehicles had been repaired for the facilitations of the campus community. He said that modern financial methods are being adopted to make the system more effective and transparent. He added that sports activities would be more strengthened at par with the international standards in the campus.

Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill said that the approval of such giant projects is a great success. He said that all possible interventions are being ensured to address the problems of the employees and students. He said that their issues are being solved at priority in order to pave the way towards better education and agriculture development.

Controller Inam Qadri, Director Student Affairs Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Chairman Sports Dr. Farooq Ahmad and other notable attended the meeting.