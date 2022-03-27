Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,475 in the district.

As per the fresh data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 42,978 from Rawalpindi and 3,497 from other districts. Among the new patients, one of each case had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, and Potohar town. "Presently two confirmed patients are admitted to two city facilities, counting one of each in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 55 were quarantined, including 52 at homes and three in isolation. The report further said that 6,617,923 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 percent during the last 24 hours while two patients were on double Oxygen support, the report added.