Three More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,542

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,542.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 43,039 from Rawalpindi and 3,503 from other districts.

Among the new cases,one of each case was reported from Gujjar Khan, Potohar town and Rawal town.

"Presently, three confirmed patients are admitted to Fauji Foundation, District Headquarters and Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 15 were quarantined, including 12 homes and three isolation.

The report further said that 6,847,282 people, including 44,737 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 512 samples were collected, out of which 510 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.39 per cent.

