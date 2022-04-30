Three more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,552.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,047 from Rawalpindi and 3,505 from other districts.

Two cases were reported from Rawal town and one from Potohar town among the new cases.

In addition, the report informed that presently 18 were quarantined homes.

The report further said that 6,865,415 people, including 44,763 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 707 samples were collected, out of which 703 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent.