UrduPoint.com

Three More Die Of Corona In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Three more die of corona in KP

Corona claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 75 new cases were reported in various areas of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Corona claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 75 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department here on Thursday, the total number of recoveries in a single day was 145 and the total number of recoveries so far was 172,309.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day was 7,690 and the tally of tests conducted till date was 3,445,246.

One death was reported in Peshawar Division and two in Mardan while no death was reported in other divisions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan

Recent Stories

PMC's National Medical Scholarship Fund launched

PMC's National Medical Scholarship Fund launched

9 seconds ago
 Energy leaders set scene for equity in education a ..

Energy leaders set scene for equity in education at ADIPEC 2021

11 minutes ago
 Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused t ..

Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused to Accept Migrants From Border ..

10 seconds ago
 French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to 'Return' t ..

French Foreign Ministry Urges Russia to 'Return' to Discussions on Normandy Form ..

12 seconds ago
 98 new cases of dengue reported in KP

98 new cases of dengue reported in KP

13 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.