Three more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Corona claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 75 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.

According to KP Health Department here on Thursday, the total number of recoveries in a single day was 145 and the total number of recoveries so far was 172,309.

The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day was 7,690 and the tally of tests conducted till date was 3,445,246.

One death was reported in Peshawar Division and two in Mardan while no death was reported in other divisions.