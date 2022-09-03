Three more die of Corona in KP

As many as three more people died of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 66 new cases confirmed in the province, during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :As many as three more people died of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 66 new cases confirmed in the province, during the last 24 hours.

According to the updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday, with the three more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province surged to 6357.

The province has 722 active cases while 30 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,833 tests were conducted, out of which 66 were positive with the Coronavirus symptoms.