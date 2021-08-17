Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 77 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 1,357 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reached 939 while recoveries 21,033.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 139 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 25 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 459 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.