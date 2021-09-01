UrduPoint.com

Three More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 78 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 78 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 453 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,323 while 21,888 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 246 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 68 at DHQ Hospitaland 38 at General Hospital.

He further said that 607 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

30 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

30 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.