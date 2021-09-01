Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 78 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 78 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Wednesday that 453 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,323 while 21,888 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 246 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 68 at DHQ Hospitaland 38 at General Hospital.

He further said that 607 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.