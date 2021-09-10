Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 96 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 96 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Friday that 1,033 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,477 while 22,680 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 256 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 87 at DHQ Hospital and 40 at General Hospital. He further said that 928 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.