Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 8 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 915 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 268 while 25,346 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 69 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 27 at DHQ Hospital and 9 at General Hospital. He further said that 159 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.