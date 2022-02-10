UrduPoint.com

Three More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 45 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 45 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the city.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday that 931 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 407 while 27,313 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 18 at DHQ Hospital and seven at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 337 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the city.

