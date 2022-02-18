Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 36 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the city.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1,212 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 345 while 27,683 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 45 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 20 at DHQ Hospital and 11 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 269 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the city.