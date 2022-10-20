RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as three patients had died of dengue virus, while the number of confirmed cases reached 3,848 in the Rawalpindi district.

This was stated by the District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Thursday.

The health officer informed about patients who died this year, one each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Potohar town and Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that 68 new patients were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, including 22 from Potohar town urban area, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, eight from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, six from Chaklala Cantonment, three from Kahutta, while one each case arrived from Taxila city, Murree and Taxila Cantonment area.

Dr Sajjad stated that 205 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 80 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 68 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 57 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH). He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 142 tested positive, with 99 belonging to Rawalpindi.

He added that three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official expressed hope that dengue fever patients would witness a decrease as weather conditions changed in the coming days. He said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different district localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found.

Dr Sajjad advised the residents to take precautionary measures and not panic as dengue fever was curable with timely and proper treatment.