Three More Died, 296 Infected With COVID-19 In Sindh: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Three more died, 296 infected with COVID-19 in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that three more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2463 in the province while 296 new cases emerged when 15211 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that three more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2463 in the province while 296 new cases emerged when 15211 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 87 patients recovered overnight and the number of patients recovered so far has reached 128,494 that came to 96 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 15211 samples were tested against which 296 cases were detected that constituted 1.96 percent current detection rate. So far 1,243,268 tests have been conducted which detected 134243 cases that came to 11 percent overall detection rate.

Currently, 3286 patients are under treatment, of them 2930 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 351 at different hospitals.

The condition of 175 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 296 new cases, 143 have been detected from Karachi, including 50 from East, 42 Central, 26 South, 11 Malir, eight West and six Korangi.

He added that Badin has 25 cases, Hyderabad five, Matiari four, Shikarpur three, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Umerkot two each, Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), otherwise the government would not be able to contain the pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

