Three more infected with coronavirus in RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,628.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 44,007 from Rawalpindi and 3,621 from other districts. Among the new cases, one each arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town and Potohar town.

"Presently, 35 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,005,546 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,503 samples were collected, out of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

