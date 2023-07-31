Three more injured of Bajaur blast died; death toll climbs to 46

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The death toll in Bajaur suicide blast on Monday climbed to 46 after three more injured of the incident succumbed to injuries, said the District Health Officer.

He said that 90 injured of the blast were being treated at different hospitals, adding that 38 dead bodies were handed over to the bereaved families while identification of the eight was in process.

He said that at present 16 injured of the blast were under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here including one critically injured. He said the martyrs of the Bajaur blast included five children.