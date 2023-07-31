Open Menu

Three More Injured Of Bajaur Blast Died; Death Toll Climbs To 46

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Three more injured of Bajaur blast died; death toll climbs to 46

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The death toll in Bajaur suicide blast on Monday climbed to 46 after three more injured of the incident succumbed to injuries, said the District Health Officer.

He said that 90 injured of the blast were being treated at different hospitals, adding that 38 dead bodies were handed over to the bereaved families while identification of the eight was in process.

He said that at present 16 injured of the blast were under treatment at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here including one critically injured. He said the martyrs of the Bajaur blast included five children.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Martyrs Shaheed Suicide Reading

Recent Stories

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

3 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

10 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

22 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

23 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

23 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

29 minutes ago
BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

53 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan