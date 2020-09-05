UrduPoint.com
Three More Innocent Kashmiri Youth Arrested By Indian Police In Baramulla

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Three more innocent Kashmiri youth arrested by Indian police in Baramulla

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian police have arrested three innocent youth in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the police arrested the youth identified as Aabid Parvaiz, Javaid Hassan Ittoo and Jan Nissar Khaliq from a check point in Pattan area of the district.

The police labeled the arrested youth as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

More Stories From Pakistan

