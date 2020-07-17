Three more Kashmiri youth martyr by Indian troops in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, three Indian troops were also critically injured in the same area.

Identification of the martyred youth is being ascertained by the Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a military operation also martyred a youth in Keran area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.