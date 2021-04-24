Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Three more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 230 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Three more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 230 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 782 in the district. He said that 616 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period. He said that so far 11,025 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 5,742.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 279 patients, including 172 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 112 including 28 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 77 including 31 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 3,766 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.