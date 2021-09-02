UrduPoint.com

Three More Patients Die Of COVID-19 In Hyderabad

2nd September 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 514 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 148 people were tested coronavirus positive till Wednesday night with 14% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1843 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1843 active cases, 1803 were isolated at their homes while 40 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1096 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 148 cases were reported as positive with 14% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centers where 470341 people had received first jab while 166993 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 6685 people were received first jab while 6086 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.

