Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 547 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 75 people were tested coronavirus positive till Sunday night with 6% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1910 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1910 active cases,1868 are isolated at homes while 42 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1242 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 75 cases were reported as positive with 6% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 514564 people had received first jab while 217619 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 2518 people received their first jab while 297 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.