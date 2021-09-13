UrduPoint.com

Three More Patients Die Of COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 547 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 75 people were tested coronavirus positive till Sunday night with 6% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1910 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1910 active cases,1868 are isolated at homes while 42 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1242 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 75 cases were reported as positive with 6% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 514564 people had received first jab while 217619 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 2518 people received their first jab while 297 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Hyderabad Progress Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

28 seconds ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

1 hour ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.