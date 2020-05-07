Three more patients including a foreigner recover of Corona

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has informed that three Covid-19 patients had fully recovered and set off for their homes on Thursday

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has informed that three Covid-19 patients had fully recovered and set off for their homes on Thursday.

According to news release issued by the district information office, patients belonging to Tableegi Jamaat were admitted at PMC hospital Nawabshah's Isolation Ward and one of them was a foreign national.

He added that so far 19 corona infected patients had recovered from the viral disease in Naushahro Feroze.

The DC further informed that only 2 patients were admitted in Mehrabpur' Isolation ward while 5 patients belonging to district Naushahro Feroze were admitted in Karachi and 1 more at PMC Nawabshah.