Three More Police Stations To Be Made Super Model In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Three more police stations to be made super model in Faisalabad

The police department has decided to make three more police stations as super model ones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The police department has decided to make three more police stations as super model ones.

A spokesman for the police department said Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colony and FIEDMC police stations would be made super model.

He said jurisdiction of a super model police station would be divided into three beats and three stations house officers would work as incharge of each beat.

A guide constable would welcome visitors and applicants at main gate of the police station. The applicants would also be served with cold drink or tea in the waiting room after which he would be taken to officer concerned for lodging complaint.

A police officer of SP rank would monitor and supervise the performance of super model police station, the spokesman added.

