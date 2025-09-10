Open Menu

Three More PTI Activists Sentenced For Imprisonment In Nov 26 Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 08:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday sentenced three more accused Habibullah, Gul Khaliq and Usman Khan to four months imprisonment each in cases related to the violent protest by PTI on November 26.

During the court proceedings, the sentences were awarded after the accused confessed their crimes.

The three accused admitted to participating in arson, rioting, damaging property, and attacking police personnel, stating they acted on the instructions of PTI leadership. They requested remorse by the court, but the court sentenced them to four months in prison, with the time spent in custody to be included in the sentence. So far, 120 accused individuals have been convicted in cases related to the November 26 protest after confessions to their crimes.

