Three more PTI local leaders, presented before ATC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday presented three more local leaders of PTI before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on May 9, 10 vandalism and arson cases who were sent to judicial and physical remand.

According to a KP police spokesman the arrested local persons included PTI Youth Wing leader Mina Khan, a local leader Jalal Mohmand and Sheryar.

The ATC Judge Amir Nazir sent Mina Khan and Jalal Mohmand on judicial remand while ordering the physical remand of Sheryar.

The spokesman said that all the accused were identified through CCTV footage and other sources.