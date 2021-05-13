Three more succumb to Coronavirus during 24 hours in ATH Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of Coronavirus took three more lives during last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours three Coronavirus patients died where 61 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 11 were at COVID-19 ICU in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 240, the number of recovered patients reached 4670, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 209 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb also visited COVID-19 ICU and other wards of the hospital on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and inquired about the health of the Coronavirus patients.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided by the hospital to the patient and showed satisfaction.