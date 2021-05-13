UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More Succumb To Coronavirus During 24 Hours In ATH Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Three more succumb to Coronavirus during 24 hours in ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of Coronavirus took three more lives during last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Thursday.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours three Coronavirus patients died where 61 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 11 were at COVID-19 ICU in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 240, the number of recovered patients reached 4670, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 209 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

Medical Director ATH Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb also visited COVID-19 ICU and other wards of the hospital on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and inquired about the health of the Coronavirus patients.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided by the hospital to the patient and showed satisfaction.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.