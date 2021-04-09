Three more succumbed to Covid-19 at Ayub Teaching Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Three Coronavirus patients including two women died during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad while 15 patients were critical.

According to Ayub Teaching Hospital sources, during the last two days, seven people including five women died in the hospital, 15 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition while 62 patients were admitted to the ATH COVID-19 ward for treatment.

After the surge of Coronavirus during the third wave of the outbreak patients were rushing to the ATH, hospital administration requested the masses to follow COVID-19 SOPs for their own protection.

According to the health department Abbottabad, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases were 4300, the number of recovered patients reached 3685, active cases were 453 those were admitted to the various hospitals of district Abbottabad for treatment while 165 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In the district, Abbottabad's total number of 61355 tests were conducted where 55278 were negative, 4300 positive, 962 inconclusive while 815 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 270 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 17261, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 477 places including 288 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 24 offices and commercial buildings.

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus, District administration Abbottabad and the police department have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to cope with the outbreak and enforce SOPs. Thorough checking of public places, markets shops and others have been started where police and administrative officers inspect the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs by the individuals.