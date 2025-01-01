Three More Suspects Arrested For Killing Citizen In Private Housing Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police while conducting an operation managed to arrest three more suspects for killing a citizen in a private housing society.
According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested three accused namely Faisal, Mukhtar and Kamran for killing a person in a private housing society.
He informed that total six accused involved in the case have been sent behind the bars.
The accused had shot dead a citizen namely Abdul Rehman in a private housing society function.
Three accomplies Irfan alias Bhola, Nasir and Talha were rounded up earlier.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused.
Gujar Khan Police arrested the accused through technical and human intelligence based operation.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence.
The criminals who play with the lives of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law, he added.
Recent Stories
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three more suspects arrested for killing citizen in private housing society2 minutes ago
-
6 passengers injured as rickshaw plunges into pond in Talagang2 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 hours ago
-
Accused killed in encounter2 hours ago
-
Cattle thieves gang busted3 hours ago
-
19 law violators nabbed3 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate maturity13 hours ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation13 hours ago
-
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 202414 hours ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 114 hours ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence14 hours ago