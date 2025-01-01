Three more suspects arrested for killing citizen in private housing society

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police while conducting an operation managed to arrest three more suspects for killing a citizen in a private housing society.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police arrested three accused namely Faisal, Mukhtar and Kamran for killing a person in a private housing society.

He informed that total six accused involved in the case have been sent behind the bars.

The accused had shot dead a citizen namely Abdul Rehman in a private housing society function.

Three accomplies Irfan alias Bhola, Nasir and Talha were rounded up earlier.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused.

Gujar Khan Police arrested the accused through technical and human intelligence based operation.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence.

The criminals who play with the lives of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law, he added.