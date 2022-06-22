Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 185 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 58 while 28,425 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, one patient was under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 57 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.