Three More Tested Covid Positive In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Three more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,499.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 42,998 from Rawalpindi and 3,501 from other districts.

Two cases were reported from Taxila and one from Rawal town among the new patients.

"Presently, one confirmed patient is admitted to city Bilal Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 26 were quarantined, including 25 homes and one isolation.

The report further said that 7,082,452 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

