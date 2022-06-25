UrduPoint.com

Three More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Three more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

Three new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35525 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Three new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35525 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1533580 people were screened for the virus, out of which three more were reported positive.

As many as 35134 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in po ..

PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in post offices

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Navy Ship conducts Naval Drills with Paki ..

Japanese Navy Ship conducts Naval Drills with Pakistan Navy during Karachi's vis ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court refers PTI MNA's to NA speake ..

Islamabad High Court refers PTI MNA's to NA speaker against CDA's notice to vaca ..

2 minutes ago
 Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally ..

Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally against New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 US passes first major gun bill in decades

US passes first major gun bill in decades

10 minutes ago
 LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

LWMC prepares Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.