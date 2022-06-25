UrduPoint.com

Three More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Three new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35525 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1533580 people were screened for the virus, out of which three more were reported positive.

As many as 35134 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

