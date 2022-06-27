Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Three people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 104 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said a total active cases in Faisalabad were 57 while 28,438 patients had so far recovered fromthe disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital.