Three More Youth Martyred In IOK, Till Rides To Nine Since Wednesday

Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Saturday, taking the number of slain youth to nine since Wednesday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Goripora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, today morning. The operation continued till last reports came in,Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police claimed that two of the slain youth were militants while the third one was their associate and they were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Indian troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Arwani area of Islamabad district, yesterday. Earlier, the troops had martyred four youth during a similar operation in Melhora area of Shopian district on Wednesday.

On the other hand, three soldiers of Indian Central Reserve Police Force were injured when an unidentified person hurled a grenade at their camp at Dooniwari in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

