Three mortar shells defused in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday defused three mortar shells recovered from agricultural fields in village of Pari Kas in Lower Dir district.

Police said, upon receiving information, the Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to the site, where the shells were safely defused.

Following the recovery, a search operation was launched in the surrounding area to ensure security.

