Three Most-wanted Terrorists Linked To Fitna Al-Khawarij Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a major counter-terrorism operation, Sindh Rangers and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three most-wanted terrorists belonging to the banned outfit ‘Fitna-tul-Khawarij’ from Mehran Town, Korangi. The raid, carried out based on intelligence inputs, also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Thursday, the arrested suspects have been identified as Naimatullah alias Abid, Muhammad Noor alias Mani, and Sabirullah alias Daniyal.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspects were affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij commanders Roman Raees and Islamuddin. All three suspects are said to be militarily trained and were reportedly sent to Karachi by their handlers to carry out extortion, targeted killings, and terrorist attacks, particularly aimed at security personnel.
Naimatullah, during interrogation, confessed to being a highly active member of the group. He joined the Mufti Noor Wali faction in 2018 and received military training in Afghanistan. He was involved in several militant operations in Waziristan and was previously arrested during a terror act in Wana in 2019.
After his release, he rejoined the group, was again arrested in 2021, and later resumed terrorist activities in Karachi under Islamuddin’s command.
Muhammad Noor disclosed that he joined the Islamuddin-led faction in 2022. Acting under orders from Roman Raees and Islamuddin, he and his associates were planning extortion and targeted killings in Karachi. He had conducted surveillance of key locations and shared the information with his commanders, who also provided him with financial support.
Sabirullah revealed that he joined the Mufti Noor Wali group in 2018 and had been actively sharing propaganda material of the group on social media. In 2024, on the instructions of Islamuddin, he became part of the operational unit sent to Karachi to carry out attacks. He remained in direct contact with the commander and was part of the planning for terrorist activities.
The suspects, along with recovered weapons and explosives, have been handed over to the police for further legal action. Authorities believe the arrests have foiled a major terror plot targeting Karachi.
