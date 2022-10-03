Three motorcycle lifters arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Sir Syed police station on Monday arrested three members of the motorcycle lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and chassis of various stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the District Central Police spokesperson, the accused were identified as Zeeshan alias Vicky Langra, Allah Rakha and Imran, who were arrested on a tip-off with the help of CCTV footage.

The police recovered the stolen motorcycle, chassis number, and parts of various stolen motorcycles from their possession two days before.

A case of the recovered motorcycle was already registered in the said police station.

The arrested accused were drug addicts and during the initial investigation, they admitted to involvement in more than 4 dozen incidents.

Further investigation was underway.