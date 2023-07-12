Open Menu

Three Motorcycle Lifters Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Bohar Gate police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered stolen bikes and mobile phones from their possession during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Bohar Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Liaqat Ali launched a special operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching.

The police arrested three criminals Ghulam Jaffar, Tehzeeb and Zaffar Iqbal and recovered one stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing four different cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

