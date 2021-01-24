UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Motorcycle Lifters Arrested, 520 Gram Charas Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Three motorcycle lifters arrested, 520 gram charas recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Chakiwara police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered two allegedly stolen motorcycle and 520 gram charas from them.

The accused were identified as Shabaz son of Yar Muhammad, Zahid alias Moor son of Abdullah, Shazad son of Muhammad Alam, said police sources here on Sunday.

The accused are nominated in various cases lodged with different police stations of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

2 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Private jets movements at Dubai South increased 21 ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases, one mo ..

3 hours ago

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.