Three motorcycle lifters arrested, 520 gram charas recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Chakiwara police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered two allegedly stolen motorcycle and 520 gram charas from them.

The accused were identified as Shabaz son of Yar Muhammad, Zahid alias Moor son of Abdullah, Shazad son of Muhammad Alam, said police sources here on Sunday.

The accused are nominated in various cases lodged with different police stations of Karachi.