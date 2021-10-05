Three motorcycle lifters arrested in okara

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three members of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 bikes from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted raid and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter gang,besides recovering 11 bikes from their possession.

They were identified as -- Ali Haider, Amir Sohail and Asad Munir,while search for the other two members was underway.