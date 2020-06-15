Three motorcycle recovered, two lifters held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Rata Amral police team arrested two lifters identified as Muhammad Usama and Salman Khan.

During a course of action police have recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.