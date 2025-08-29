Three Motorcycle Thieves Arrested In Mangl, Four Stolen Bikes Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Mangl police arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen motorcycles during a successful operation, officials said on Friday.
Police also recovered tampering equipment, including a grinder and two motorcycle frames, from the suspects’ possession.
The accused were identified as Naseer son of Maskeen, resident of Tannan, Inam son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Mera; and Nadeem son of Tariq, resident of Maiyaan.
District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, appreciated the performance of the police team led by DSP Mirpur Siraj Khan and SHO Mangl Dilawar Khan. He said Abbottabad police were implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crime and that protecting the lives and property of citizens remained their top priority.
