Open Menu

Three Motorcycle Thieves Arrested In Mangl, Four Stolen Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three motorcycle thieves arrested in Mangl, four stolen bikes recovered

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Mangl police arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves and recovered four stolen motorcycles during a successful operation, officials said on Friday.

Police also recovered tampering equipment, including a grinder and two motorcycle frames, from the suspects’ possession.

The accused were identified as Naseer son of Maskeen, resident of Tannan, Inam son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Mera; and Nadeem son of Tariq, resident of Maiyaan.

District Police Officer Abbottabad, Umar Tufail PSP, appreciated the performance of the police team led by DSP Mirpur Siraj Khan and SHO Mangl Dilawar Khan. He said Abbottabad police were implementing a zero-tolerance policy against crime and that protecting the lives and property of citizens remained their top priority.

Recent Stories

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

3 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

6 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

15 hours ago
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

15 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

15 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

15 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

15 hours ago
 NAPA to suspends classes and performances

NAPA to suspends classes and performances

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan