Three Motorcyclists Crushed To Death By Dumper In Umerkot District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three men were crushed to death when a dumper-truck ran over their motorcycle in Umerkot district of Sindh on early Saturday morning.

According to details, local police said the motorcyclists, whose identity remained unknown lost their lives on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper.

The driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

