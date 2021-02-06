UrduPoint.com
Three Motorcyclists Crushed To Death, Five Injured By Speeding Bus In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:52 PM

Three motorcyclists crushed to death, five injured by speeding bus in Karachi

Three motorcyclists crushed to death and five others sustained critical injuries by a speeding passenger bus in Karachi's Landhi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Three motorcyclists crushed to death and five others sustained critical injuries by a speeding passenger bus in Karachi's Landhi on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the appalling road accident occurred at Future Morr in Landhi, where three people, riding motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding bus and five others were critically injured.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

