Three Motorcyclists Die In Road Mishaps In Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:00 PM

Three motorcyclists die in road mishaps in Rajanpur

Three people were killed in different road accidents here on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Three people were killed in different road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to police report, Imam Buksh Sanghee of Kotla Sher of Rojhan Mazari riding his motorbike was hit by a passenger coach. He was coming to Rajanpur from Umar Kot, according to the police.

Later, the police impounded the coach and started investigation. The coach driver was still at large.

In another accident, Sabir Hussain Ahmadani of Jampur collided with a rickshaw when he was coming back to his home on his motorbike. He died on-the-spot and police arrested the rickshaw driver.

A motorcyclist fell down on road and succumbed to his head injuries, after his muffler hanging downward trapped into open chain of the moving bike. The police identified the deceased as Nazik Siyyach Hajipur of Mouza Soon, a suburban area of Fazilpur.

