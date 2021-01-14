UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Motorcyclists Died, Two Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:27 PM

Three motorcyclists died, two injured in separate road accidents in Haripur

At least three persons were died and two others injured in two different motorcycle accidents in Haripur on Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons were died and two others injured in two different motorcycle accidents in Haripur on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the first accident took place owing to over speeding when a motorcycle carrying three men was crushed by over speeding dumper at Jahazawalan Chowk GT Road Haripur.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies of three motorcyclists to Trauma Center Haripur where one motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Ibrahim son of Muhammad Ashiq resident of village Motial.

Haripur city police station after registering the case started the search operation of a dumper driver who fled away after the accident, which claimed the life of three motorcyclists.

Police were also trying to contact the families of ill-fated motorcyclists to hand over the dead bodies and complete the legal formalities.

In another road accident, a motorcycle collided with a loaded truck, at Khoi Nara Khanpur where two motorcyclists sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 after first aid shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for treatment. The injured were identified as 32 years old Asad Khan and 29 years old Israr residents of Khoi Nara.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Police Station Driver Road Died Road Accident Nara Haripur Khanpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie, Rehman Malik end legal fight a ..

7 minutes ago

Police recover fireworks, arrest suspect

few seconds

Dense fog witnessed till afternoon in Capital on T ..

2 seconds ago

Shahzad Akbar sends another Rs500 million defamati ..

4 minutes ago

DC inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago

PML-Q will hold intra party elections within next ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.