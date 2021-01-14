Three motorcyclists died, two injured in separate road accidents in Haripur

At least three persons were died and two others injured in two different motorcycle accidents in Haripur on Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three persons were died and two others injured in two different motorcycle accidents in Haripur on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, the first accident took place owing to over speeding when a motorcycle carrying three men was crushed by over speeding dumper at Jahazawalan Chowk GT Road Haripur.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies of three motorcyclists to Trauma Center Haripur where one motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Ibrahim son of Muhammad Ashiq resident of village Motial.

Haripur city police station after registering the case started the search operation of a dumper driver who fled away after the accident, which claimed the life of three motorcyclists.

Police were also trying to contact the families of ill-fated motorcyclists to hand over the dead bodies and complete the legal formalities.

In another road accident, a motorcycle collided with a loaded truck, at Khoi Nara Khanpur where two motorcyclists sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 after first aid shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for treatment. The injured were identified as 32 years old Asad Khan and 29 years old Israr residents of Khoi Nara.