Three Motorcyclists Hit To Death
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident in Bhatti Gate area on Sunday.
The police said the youth were traveling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper hit them.
As a result, they received severe injuries and died on the spot.
Rescuers 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a dead house.
The victims were identified as Umer, 20, Zahid, 18, and Ali,21.
After the incident, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape. Further investigation is under way.