Three motorcyclists hit to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident in Bhatti Gate area on Sunday.

The police said the youth were traveling on a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper hit them.

As a result, they received severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a dead house.

The victims were identified as Umer, 20, Zahid, 18, and Ali,21.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape. Further investigation is under way.